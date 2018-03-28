Linux Foundation opens ONS event with the launch of DANOS operating system

Linux Foundation this year passed 1,000 members

Has open networking finally come of age in telecoms? A number of key telcos are, at face value at least, certainly throwing their weight behind it, and the open source movement is doing its part to ensure that it evolves to meet the needs of telecoms. At the ONS North America event in Los Angeles this week, the Linux Foundation praised the community efforts during the past twelve months whilst setting an agenda for its future direction.

“This year we’re seeing a big shift in the networking sector,” said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation, revealing that the Linux Foundation this year passed 1,000 members. “We’re really starting to see the telecoms sector take these open source projects and build real solutions on top of them.”

Arpit Joshipura, GM of Networking at The Linux Foundation, described last year as being Harmonisation 1.0; in terms of both open source and open standards. AT&T’s ECOMP merged with Open-O to create the ONAP project, and LF Networking was created to house six different open source projects under one umbrella. A partnership just last week with the Facebook-led OCP (Open Compute Project) represented a collaboration on the common layer of operating systems that touch both hardware and software. Plus there have been collaborations with ONF in the OpenFlow arena, MEF in the inter-carrier space, the TMForum for APIs, and most recently the P4 language consortium has joined LF Networking.

Joshipura says this is all part of trying to remove any roadblocks to deployment and collaboration with open source. In fact, LF Networking has just reported that it has signed up 100 member companies in under 100 days. ACG Research says there is $11 billion at stake in terms of networking spend ($7 billion on hardware alone) over the next five years, and that future strategic vendors will be those who embrace open source. Most of this open source, it is worth noting, is at the interface level – often the most complex and ultimately the most important.

The research also revealed major growth in network control, orchestration and the edge. The network control and orchestration software markets are expected to double in size by 2023, according to ACG, while edge networking will see growth rates in excess of 100 per cent year over year.

“So we’re now heading to Harmonisation 2.0,” said Joshipura, “how networking impacts adjacent areas. Not just networking, but beyond.”