NFV nearly five years on

October 2012 saw the birth of NFV

Just five years later implementation is under way

But NFV has developed into a different animal than first envisaged

Can it really be nearly five years since the publication of what already looks to be the most important single technical treatise in telecoms since… well, for at least the 30 years or so that I’ve been covering telecoms.

I’m talking, of course, about the White Paper on NFV, (sometimes called ‘The ETSI White Paper’) which was published in October 2012. Download here.

It was on the face of it a modest sort of affair and laid out thus:

Network Functions Virtualisation

An Introduction, Benefits, Enablers, Challenges & Call for Action

OBJECTIVES This is a non-proprietary white paper authored by network operators.

“The key objective for this white paper is to outline the benefits, enablers and challenges for Network Functions Virtualisation (as distinct from Cloud/SDN) and the rationale for encouraging an international collaboration to accelerate development and deployment of interoperable solutions based on high volume industry standard servers.”

A long list of authors followed, all top telco people.

Over the subsequent five years that core group steered the ETSI process to where it is today, with SDN/NFV now widely accepted as the desired underpinning to the next generation of telecommunications services - in particular to 5G mobile where its network slicing capabilities are expected to come to the fore.

But not just 5G - SDNFV is seen as the ultimate way of managing diverse services on a single infrastructure while saving money and increasing ‘agility’. Most importantly, an NFV transformation puts the network on a fast churn - new services and huge increases in capacity which, before the arrival of the ‘white box’, would have presented a brick wall to the telco business model will change the rules. White box servers might be written off in a few short years and new ones at half the price, twice the power and half the power consumption brought in as replacements. What’s not to like?