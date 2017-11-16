Network Virtualisation is starting to overwhelm half the world's CSPs

CSP commitment to transformation is very high...

… but the sheer scale of technical and operational changes are daunting

Immature virtualisation technologies also a worry

NFV and SDN seen as vital

A new report entitled "The Future of Networks: Dealing with transformation in a virtualised world", from the specialist consultancy and research house Cartesian, puts something of a damper on perceptions that network transformation is powering ahead at Communications Service providers (CSPs) all around the world.

The headline conclusion of the research is, that despite an evident desire to virtualise their networks and move to a cloud-based future, CSPs are being hampered by both the lack of maturity of some virtualisation technologies and by difficult operational problems associated with the huge technical and organisational changes they are facing. Sixty nine per cent of respondents to the survey agreed that the move to network virtualisation is vital if CSPs are to compete successfully in an ever more cut-throat industry and yet, at the same time, 52 per cent confess that they feel overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the operational changes that they must make if virtualisation is to be effective.

Seventy four per cent of telcos and network operators interviewed said that implementation of SDN and NFV will be vital to meeting the future needs of their customers and therefore it is a mandatory requirement for them - and the Cartesian research confirms that the twin technologies have progressed very significantly in the past couple of years. However, it adds the caveat that some CSPs are struggling with network virtualisation because they have little or no internal expertise in the technical intricacies of applying and managing the new technologies.

The report adds existing CSP personnel must be trained and equipped with the skills and abilities needed to exist and operate effectively in a virtualised world. Many such programmes have already begun but they need to be applied across the entire sector as quickly as possible.

The fact of the matter is that network transformation, virtualisation and the move to the cloud is hard, intense and all-consuming work, embodying as it does every aspect of a CSPs business and organisation even as established services have perforce to continue as normal during the long and expensive transition process.

Some CSPs are finding that the amount of work, focus and dedication required to bring about such change is mind-boggling. The need to manage multi-vendors systems is creating massive complexity as is the requirement to maintain a hybrid physical/virtualised network environment. Add to that the fact that the introduction of NFV and SDN means that new operating plans for end-to-end service management are contingent on wholesale changes to, or the complete dismantling and reconstruction of, operational processes and it becomes evident just how difficult transformation is.