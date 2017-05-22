Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

What CSPs want isn't necessarily what they get

By Martyn Warwick
NFV World Congress 2017-05-22T09:41:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9hH4-Jk41tQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Tetsuya Nakamura, Principal Systems Architect, Core Innovation, CableLabs

The fog of hype that formed around NFV is dissipating and the reality if now becoming visible. It is now evident that whilst transformation is absolutely necessary for CSPs the journey can be difficult and painful, not only in terms of technology but also in the impact of the requirement for organisational change and realignment that comes with it. CSP expectations are not necessarily in lock-step with what equipment manufacturers and vendors can provide.​
 
Filmed at: NFV World Congress 2017

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK