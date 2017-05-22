What CSPs want isn't necessarily what they get

The fog of hype that formed around NFV is dissipating and the reality if now becoming visible. It is now evident that whilst transformation is absolutely necessary for CSPs the journey can be difficult and painful, not only in terms of technology but also in the impact of the requirement for organisational change and realignment that comes with it. CSP expectations are not necessarily in lock-step with what equipment manufacturers and vendors can provide.​

Filmed at: NFV World Congress 2017