Maintaining the momentum behind NFV

By Martyn Warwick
NFV World Congress 2017-05-24T11:30:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G1DvduInxC0?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Don Clarke, Principal Architect, Network Technologies, CableLabs

Some industry commentators are saying that NFV has gone off the boil of late because widespread real-life deployments of the technology haven't happened as quickly as they expected and would have liked. Don Clarke disagrees. He says that the work and input of the ETSI NFV community has a continuing relevance as the progress on NFV-related standards and the impact of open source projects continues apace and keeps the momentum building.
 
Filmed at: NFV World Congress 2017

