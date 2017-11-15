China knocks the US off the top spot in the global supercomputer league

Two Chinese systems now lead the TOP500 List

Top 10 supercomputers deliver 10 petaflops performance or more

Top performer, the Sunway TaihuLight can perform 93.1 quadrillion calculations a second

HPEs computer on the International Space Station is the 'highest' performer. Ho, ho.

For more than a decade now China has produced the world's fastest supercomputers, much to the chagrin of the former champion, the United States of America. And now the US has been relegated to to runner-up status again, this time in the premier league of nations with the most supercomputer systems in the world. The change has been dramatic. Back in May, a mere six months ago, the US topped the table with 169 supercomputer systems while China had 160. It now has 202 while the US figure has declined to 143.

Not only that, but China now also beats the US in the aggregate performance of its supercomputer systems. It has 35.4 per cent of the TOP500 flops (Flops, short for 'floating point operations, is a globally accepted measure of computer performance and is used in computations that that require floating point calculations. It is regarded as being a more accurate measure of computer speed than the number of instructions per second) while the US has 29.6 per cent.

The league table and the way it is calculated my seem arcane, and it is, but it is of importance because the latest ranking result it is yet another example of China's unbridled ambition and growing international power while the US has fallen to its lowest place since the the TOP500 list was introduced a quarter of a century ago. The new ranking shows that the balance in the international disposition of high-end supercomputing has tilted towards China and that matters because supercomputers are not simply academic tools of little relevance to the real world but are very closely associated with industrial and military developments.

That said, the US is ensconced very firmly in second place, is unlikely to be dislodged from it (Japan has 35 supercomputer systems, Germany 20, France 18 and the UK 15) and could easily and quickly make a comeback. However, for the time being it is no longer pre-eminent.

The TOP500 supercomputing list is compiled by researchers at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, The University of Tennessee and the cloud computing company Prometeus and is published twice a year.