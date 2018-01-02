Net Neutrality: will US users swerve around non-neutral ISPs?

The FCC made its move last month and ended regulated Net Neutrality in the US

But that doesn't mean it's going away

Now market forces are going to be brought to bear

US telcos often used the term ‘overreach’ to describe the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC’s) move to underpin net neutrality with Title II reclassification for broadband Internet access providers, enabling regulation to ensure that they played fair - no throttling, blocking, or commercial discrimination.

But now - despite widespread public opposition - the Obama era regulation has been overturned by the new FCC and its gung-ho chairman, Ajit Pai, and it looks like the ‘overreach’ might be in the other direction. For Pai and his cronies at the FCC didn’t just loosen up the regulation to give some non-neutral wriggle-room to the big telcos and cable companies, they threw out the entire net neutrality concept in a dramatic act of total deregulation. That has surprised all, enraged many, and flagged up some new business opportunities.

In classic fashion the ‘Internet’ may be about to view any non-neutral moves by the big ISPs as “damage” and - as the old 1990s saying goes - is preparing “to route around it.”