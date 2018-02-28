ZTE’s next-gen big video solution
Whatever new applications 5G manages to flush to the surface over time, it’s fairly certain that of the big applications and bandwidth gobblers will be one of the old ones - network streamed video.
ZTE has unveiled what it’s calling its next-gen ‘big video solution’ based on 5G and AI technologies to tackle the video ‘problem’. Nice problem to have, some might say, especially when your upcoming technology will be expansive enough to cope with whatever video streams get thrown at it.
So ZTE’s next-gen big video solution - including MEC - will significantly speed up downloading while realizing the ultra-low latency, it claims. The new Internet architectures of ICN/CCN will efficiently address the existing status of redundant information and connections while the cloud STB solution will be deployed to guarantee the service upgrade and save the TCOs for operators.
There will come AI-enabled advertisements to create revenues for operators. Its AIoT (artificial intelligent assisted internet of things) could further enhance the user experience and help operators realize the home digitalization, ZTE claims.
“The new era of 5G and AI has developed abundant video services like UHD 8K, VR, AR, MR, which in turn bring us challenges to the whole end-to-end solutions in terms of high data rate, high bandwidth, low latency, fast response, high reliability and high intelligence,” said Fang Hui, vice president at ZTE. “To take the challenges as the great opportunities, ZTE launches the next-gen big video end-to-end solution to improve the network capacity and optimize the content delivery to motivate and complete these solutions.”
Loading…