ZTE’s next-gen big video solution

Whatever new applications 5G manages to flush to the surface over time, it’s fairly certain that of the big applications and bandwidth gobblers will be one of the old ones - network streamed video.

ZTE has unveiled what it’s calling its next-gen ‘big video solution’ based on 5G and AI technologies to tackle the video ‘problem’. Nice problem to have, some might say, especially when your upcoming technology will be expansive enough to cope with whatever video streams get thrown at it.