Why contextual real-time communications is a huge telco opportunity

Almost any app you look at will now have some sort of real-time communication function built in contextually, says David Walsh, who explains why he thinks this is the biggest opportunity for the carriers to develop services as they transform their infrastructure with NFV - now really taking off - and look to become fast-moving service marketing companies, rather than slow-moving engineering organisations. The old legacy world is changing fast and everything, including Genband’s own software, is being reworked and loaded into the cloud. This will enable telcos to become fast-moving, fast fail, marketing and sales organisations.

FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona