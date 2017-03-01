Video News Bulletin, Wednesday 1pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QyDVCjqlqcg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Wednesday, 1pm:
Better-connected cars demonstrated on the crowded racetrack to 5G
Telefonica shrinks the mobile network down to an extremely small scale with LTE Nano
Cisco Jasper and Jupl introduce wearable to empower seniors with independence and safety
4G connections in Latin America more than doubled over the past year
Pay for petrol without leaving the car (and forget that chocolate bar)
Smart home spending now $76 billion - will be 158 billion by 2022
Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 3
