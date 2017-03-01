Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

Video News Bulletin, Wednesday 1pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-03-01T13:00:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/QyDVCjqlqcg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Wednesday, 1pm:

Better-connected cars demonstrated on the crowded racetrack to 5G
Telefonica shrinks the mobile network down to an extremely small scale with LTE Nano
Cisco Jasper and Jupl introduce wearable to empower seniors with independence and safety
4G connections in Latin America more than doubled over the past year
Pay for petrol without leaving the car (and forget that chocolate bar)
Smart home spending now $76 billion  - will be 158 billion by 2022 

Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 3

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK