Video News Bulletin, Wednesday 10am

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-03-01T10:00:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p4SNSdNdc2w?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Wednesday, 10am:

LoRa Alliance members are going to support ‘passive’ IoT roaming

Pay for petrol without leaving the car (and forget that chocolate bar)

Smart home spending now $76 billion  - will be 158 billion by 2022

Misaligned incentives and executive overconfidence create opportunities for an attacker

Talking smartphones:  what IDC sees as the major challenges facing the industry

Worldwide Mobility Spending Will Reach $1.57 Trillion in 2017

Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 3

