Video News Bulletin, Wednesday 10am
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/p4SNSdNdc2w?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Wednesday, 10am:
LoRa Alliance members are going to support ‘passive’ IoT roaming
Pay for petrol without leaving the car (and forget that chocolate bar)
Smart home spending now $76 billion - will be 158 billion by 2022
Misaligned incentives and executive overconfidence create opportunities for an attacker
Talking smartphones: what IDC sees as the major challenges facing the industry
Worldwide Mobility Spending Will Reach $1.57 Trillion in 2017
