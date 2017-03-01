Fullscreen User Comments
Solving RF Complexity

MWC 2017-03-01 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HTCRY9FG1y8?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Eric Creviston, President of Mobile Products Group, Qorvo

From solving RF complexity to tackle challenges like CA and MIMO in next generation smartphones, to defining what’s possible in RF for 5G. Eric Creviston, President of Mobile Products Group outlines key strategic initiatives for Qorvo’s Mobile Products business.
 
FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona

