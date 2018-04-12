Not feeling pain? Drive faster!

‘If you are not feeling some pain, you are not driving fast enough’, says Red Hat CTO Ian Hood. The race to 5G is definitely on, and the use cases are clear, at least in Hood’s eyes. You can talk about multi edge compute capacity and other technical issues, but the fundamental thing is to have a common platform to deliver future services. These we already know about, says Hood. We need to get to the point where IoT Everywhere, virtualized video and all the applications that come from that are delivered seamlessly. Even the blockchain has a clear future within the telco environment. The world of eSIMs, secure roaming charges and identity management will all be based on blockchain technology.



Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, 2018, Barcelona, Spain