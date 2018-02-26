Nokia & Facebook work on gigabit wireless; Radisys open sources its 4G RAN software

Nokia and Facebook have teamed up to work on gigabit fixed wireless access, apparently outside the 3GPP research framework and general boundary. The two have melded Facebook’s ongoing work at 60 GHz with its Terragraph technology (which includes mesh routing and multi-hop capabilities) with Nokia’s Wireless Passive Optical Network (WPON), which it launched last year.

The joint offering will be targetting the Fibre to the Reasonably Close Pole (FTTRCP) - close that is to the suburban household and thus able replace the usual final copper drop or fibre drop with something far more economical. Nokia expects to launch global gigabit broadband trials in 2018 with select customers.

Nokia and Facebook will also work together to accelerate IEEE's 802.11ay industry standard, they claim, with the goal of creating a strong platform and ecosystem for introducing 60GHz Terragraph-certified solutions to the marketplace.