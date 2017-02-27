Video News Bulletin, Monday 4pm
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ecVWYk8YFDY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker
TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Monday, 4pm:
Telstra and Ericsson to deploy LTE-Broadcast across Australia by 2018
Open Source MANO stacks up 60 members as it adds Verizon
Tech Mahindra adds Metaswitch to its VNF-Exchange programme
Over half the online display advertising market has gone mobile
Telephone numbers: they’ll be up to 5 billion, says GSMA
Tata and HPE to produce the world’s largest LoRa network
That's our final bulletin for the day. Remember to watch out for our news updates right through the show
