Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

MWC Search —

Video News Bulletin, Monday 4pm

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-02-27T19:33:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ecVWYk8YFDY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Monday, 4pm:

Telstra and Ericsson to deploy LTE-Broadcast across Australia by 2018

Open Source MANO stacks up 60 members as it adds Verizon

Tech Mahindra adds Metaswitch to its VNF-Exchange programme

Over half the online display advertising market has gone mobile

Telephone numbers: they’ll be up to 5 billion, says GSMA

Tata and HPE to produce the world’s largest LoRa network

That's our final bulletin for the day. Remember to watch out for our news updates right through the show

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

 
x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK