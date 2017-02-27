Fullscreen User Comments
Video News Bulletin, Monday 10am

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
MWC 2017-02-27T09:22:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/cU6n1Yi_BWQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

News Update from MWC in Barcelona, powered by TelecomTV Tracker

TelecomTV Tracker's top stories for Monday, 10am:

Has the 3GPP been made an offer it can’t refuse?

Intel is in the G22 - also working with Nokia’s 5G FIRST

Transforming 20th century local exchanges into 21st century data centres

Telstra deploys one of the world’s largest Cat-M1 IoT networks

Huawei says it’s hatched the First 5G Network Slicing Router

Microsoft is promising Mexicans protection by launching a Cybersecurity Engagement Centre

Watch out for our next bulletin from MWC Day 1

