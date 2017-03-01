Fullscreen User Comments
MWC Evening News – Day 3

MWC 2017-03-01T18:00:00 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pJxW6MsYlwE?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

PureLiFi claims it can easily hold its own against the competition, thanks to its unique use cases. The developers of the innovative "light fidelity" high-speed communications technology say it has nothing to fear from other data connectivity options such as WiFi HaLow.
 
Also in today's news from Mobile World Congress: Nokia’s "5G First" means potential use cases for 5G can be tested, long before the standard is ready; Tata Communication’s new MOVE platform is bringing global IoT systems to life with objects "born connected"; and Intel’s Atom C3000 processor has been integrated into a ZTE base station, bringing core services to the edge of the network, ready for IoT applications.
 
Filmed at: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona, March 1st 2017

