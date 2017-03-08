HPE to work with Tata Communications to build world's largest IoT network in India
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/LY5h5rZwVFY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Mysore Madhusudhan, Chairman & Managing Director, Tata Communications Transformation Services Ltd
The HPE Universal IoT Platform will enable Tata Communications' IoT network to serve more than 2,000 communities
FILMED AT: Mobile World Congress 2017, Barcelona
