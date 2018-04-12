Getting the content closer to customers

Ask Werner Gold whether linear TV is ready for virtualization and he will laugh. The thing, according to Gold, is that while IP-based TV services are playing out, the media and telco industries are melting together. The problems come, not from virtualization, but from working out how to get the content closer to the customer and the host, without hitting latency problems. That’s where multicast and containerization comes into its own, says Gold. ‘What you don’t need is to miss the winning goal, because of caching problems’. That’s why you need to talk to Red Hat.

Filmed at: Mobile World Congress, 2018, Barcelona, Spain