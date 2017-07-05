With 5G looming and big bucks promised, which network operators are best positioned?

5G Revenues expected to hit $269 billion in 2025

Vendors and telcos have been involved in a testing frenzy

The ones with the most alliances and test partnerships will likely win

Juniper Research reckons that 5G operator-billed service revenues will reach $269 billion by 2025, rising from just $851 million in 2019. To get there Juniper has calculated that the 5G market will enjoy a compound annual growth rate of 161 per cent over the first 7 years of 5G services.

And the researchers say they’ve now factored in an acceleration of 5G standards. Earlier this year a minor revolt amongst operators and equipment vendors resulted in the ‘non-stand alone’ version of the ‘New Radio’ (NR) standards being brought in earlier than originally envisaged. Juniper now expects network launches to occur a year earlier during 2019.

Of course deployment is not going to be a uniform global phenomenon. Some operators are straining at the (mega)bit, many others appear to be playing it cool at this point, slightly worried about market preparedness and their likely return on investment.