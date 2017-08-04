US total eclipse of the sun could put the light out in more ways than one

Track of totality will cross much of the rural US

Hundreds of thousands of visitors expected to observe the eclipse

Strain on comms infrastructure will be enormous

COWS and COLTS to the rescue? Very Wild West.

When I was a kid avidly reading exciting tales of deep sea divers battling giant squids, spacemen taking trips to Mars and explorers making a perilous journey to the centre of the earth and other such derring-do, I soon realised that one sure-fire literary device to get the heroes out of a particularly dicey situation that the author had boxed them (and himself) into was to engineer an unexpected total eclipse of the sun.

You know the idea: The hero, his comedy chum and perhaps, but rarely, a heroine (after all, in those days books like these were sold as "Adventure Stories for Boys") are tied to posts in some city on a lost continent and are about to be sacrificed to the Sun God.

The natives, whilst cruel and cunning and remarkable architects to boot, are also backward, ignorant and despite having built massive pyramids in the jungle are strangely lacking in any sort of knowledge of astronomy or mathematics. The hero is not. He knows an eclipse is due just as he is about to be eviscerated. He commands the sun to go out. It does. The natives are terrified. They realise that the hero is a god and that their leader, usually an evil witch doctor, is a charlatan. They rise up and kill him, free the prisoners, load them up with gold and jewellery and pack them back off to home to England, home and beauty where fame and fortune await. Quite how the hero just happened to know or remember that the track of totality would cross that exact place at that exact time - and that the sky would be clear - was never explained and the readers didn't care.

Of course we have long known exactly where and when total or partial eclipses will happen although we still can't do anything about the weather except make it worse. There are millions of fervent eclipse fans around the world and a lot of them will travel to the US to join huge numbers of American enthusiasts who will go to sites along the main track of the event, which on this occasion, crosses much of the rural US.

For four or five days either side of the eclipse (which will actually happen on August 21) enthusiasts in their hundreds of thousands will descend on small towns across states from South Carolina in the east to Oregon in the west. In many ways that's good. Local economies will get a brief but very welcome boost. Cafes, diners, bars, motels and hotels have already increased their prices, in some cases by tenfold or more. Local newspapers and websites are full of news that rooms normally cost U$50 or $60 a night are going for $500 or $600 a night between August 18 and August 25. Money will be paid because eclipse aficionados are willing to pay it and total eclipses are infrequent events.

That's the upside. The downside is that the communications infrastructure in rural settlements in states such Tennessee, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming and Idaho, which is not necessarily particularly good or cutting-edge anyway, will come under intense pressure that could bring down entire local systems.

The demand for mobile services in the small towns that lie along the line of the eclipse will be huge. Furthermore, the path of totality often passes five miles or more away from the nearest built-up area and crosses open countryside where there is almost no voice coverage, never mind anything as exotic as mobile data. Visitors will expect to be able to use their cellphones and apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat as usual. They'll expect to be able to stream the eclipse live, but they may not be able to do anything of the sort.