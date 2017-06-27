US telcos in race to start LTE LAA services

AT&T reports speeds of more than 650Mbit/s with LAA field trials

Initial LTE-LAA rollout from AT&T planned by end of the year

T-Mobile also claims first live commercial network test of LAA

It reports speeds of up to 741Mbit/s using 80MHz of aggregated spectrum

The race is on between the US mobile operators to see who can get License Assisted Access (LAA) technology working and put into commercial service on their LTE networks. LAA technology should have an important role to play during the evolution of LTE towards 5G, and could get close to reaching theoretical peak speeds of up to 1Gbit/s at some small cell sites by the end of the year. Interestingly, AT&T is not mentioning LTE-U, preferring to promote the listen before talk (LBT) feature of LAA to ensure a better level of coexistence between LTE-LAA and WiFi.

AT&T reports that it has conducted one of the first live LTE-LAA field trials, in partnership with its vendor ally Ericsson, reaching initial wireless speeds of more than 650Mbit/ in central San Francisco.

“We’re excited to be the one of the first carriers to have made our first successful LTE-LAA test and reach blazing fast speeds,” said Marachel Knight, SVP Wireless Network Architecture and Design, AT&R. “As demand continues to grow at a rapid pace on our network, being able to offer customers not only fast speeds, but also increased capacity by combining licensed and unlicensed spectrum is an important milestone.”

At the Mobile World Congress event earlier this year, AT&T demonstrated speeds up to 1Gbit/s by using LTE-LAA with carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM.