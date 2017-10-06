Qualcomm goes all in to support the Google Pixel 2, as Apple prepares to up its silicon game

Qualcomm reveals its deep involvement with the Pixel 2

Apple increases its custom silicon design with iPhone 8

Is the communications stack the next to move in-house?

Will 5G see Apple sever links with Qualcomm and Intel?

This week saw the release of Google’s latest Pixel Android smartphones, designed to Google’s own specifications and built by LG and HTC to showcase the firm’s latest technology and software capabilities. Whilst the Pixel range has, by all accounts, failed to ignite consumer interest in terms of sales numbers, it has succeeded in strengthening Google’s position as an innovation leader.

It’s fair to say that Google has Apple in its sights with the Pixel 2 duo, targeting the very highest end of the market. Given that Android owns the middle and low end, and Apple shows no real desire to play in that slender-to-zero profit margin sector, it makes sense for Google to keep pushing (and often surpassing) Apple at the high end.

But we’ll skip the features and software of the Pixel phones (they have been comprehensively covered elsewhere) and instead focus on the internal hardware, where an interesting story is developing. Both the Pixel 2 and 2 XL are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform. No surprise, given Qualcomm’s dominate position as silicon supplier to most smartphones. Yes, Intel is staging a comeback fight and has half of Apple’s contracts, but Qualcomm is the undisputed leader in the field, and has been for some time.