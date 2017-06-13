Over one million new Mobile Internet users will be added each day to 2022

Ericsson Mobility report illustrates LTE rise and rise

Will stay the dominant technology well into the 2020s

Huge subscriber totals in India China and Pac Rim

Ericsson’s Mobility Report (released today) shows the extent to which the centre of gravity for the mobile industry has shifted over the past few years and how far it’s expected to move in the near future. Download it here

Simply put, North America and Europe, which a decade or two ago were the mobile power-houses, now muster a puny few hundred million mobile subscribers. Meanwhile, the Pacific Rim, India, China and South America have billions between them and are all gearing up to hitch billions more new users to their cellular networks in the run-up to 2022 (see graph above).

On a global basis there are now 3.9 billion mobile (mostly smartphone) subscriptions. By 2022 there will be getting on for double that number at 6.8 billion subscriptions

The cellular weapon of choice, even in 2022, will not be 5G technology, but LTE. Ericsson has calculated that 2.6 billion new subscribers will be added - at a rate of 1 million each day - through to 2022, making LTE the fastest growing mobile technology in history.