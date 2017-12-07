Google makes a big play for mobile Internet market in India

Missed out on China but determined to be a big force on the sub-continent

India's 'most active' smartphone users spend four hours a day on mobile apps

Last year Indian users spent 145 billion hours on Android devices

User ability to track data usage in near real-time seen as vital

Google was still on the paddle steamer out of Mountain View when the technology fast boat to China left from the Embarcadero in San Francisco. As a result it got to the party late and has failed to capitalise on the growth of the Internet in China - and that is a source of continuing corporate chagrin for Google.

However, once bitten, twice shy, and the company is determined not to make the same mistake with its latest target for major expansion - India. Each and every week, one million new Indian subscribers are getting online for the very first time, the vast majority gaining access through smartphone wireless technology. India has a population of 1.4 billion (and rising) and so far less than 30 per cent is either online or has access to wireless broadband.

Google wants a piece of what will be a very lucrative sector and so is focusing on the Indian market and investing heavily in a new version of its popular Android operating system (and associated apps) that will work well with relatively inexpensive smartphones that come with far fewer of the costly bells, whistles and go-faster stripes which put top-of-the-range handsets beyond the grasp of cash-strapped but highly aspirational (and predominantly young) Indians. Their budgets and disposable income might be less than those enjoyed by their contemporaries in the West but there are millions of new-to-the-smartphone-world consumers across the sub-continent desperate for the opportunity to join the information society. If Google can capture a goodly share of this new market - and keep it loyal - continued growth will be assured.

To that end, Google is drafting in a phalanx of its best developers and designers and tasking them to come up with ways either to adapt existing popular apps and services or scrapping the rule book altogether to create innovative new products from scratch. As Caesar Sengupta, the vice president responsible for Google's "Next Billion Users" division, says, "Figuring out how to build the right products for them is a top priority for Google".