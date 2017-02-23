Barbarians at the gate! T-Mobile leads the charge into the WiFi domain with LTE-U

FCC authorises the use of LTE-U devices operating in the 5GHz spectrum

Chairman Ajit Pai claims it a “big win for wireless consumers”

T-Mobile announces a commercial LTE-U launch in Spring 2017

Rival AT&T will demonstrate 1Gbit/s LTE-LAA with Orange, Ericsson and Qualcomm

No sooner had the US regulator, the FCC, removed its objections to the use of LTE technology in unlicensed WiFi spectrum, than T-Mobile boldly announced that it is now deploying LTE-U technology in its LTE network ready for a commercial launch in the 5GHz space in Spring. Given the years of arguments, claims and counter-claims that have polarised opinion about the use of licensed cellular in unlicensed spectrum, this is quite a defining moment – especially for the US market.

There are two similar yet different takes on this approach; LTE-Unlicensed (LTE-U) and Licence Assisted Access (LAA). The latter is being baked into the 3GPP’s cellular standards, whereas the former is more vendor-driven. No surprise that Qualcomm plays nicely with both approaches. Much of the difference revolves around “listen before talk” mechanisms that are part of LAA, being requirements in the European Union, whereas the situation in the US is more relaxed.

“Today, the Commission announced authorisation of the first-ever LTE-U devices in the 5GHz band,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who is already proving to be a champion of telcos in his first few weeks in charge. “This is a significant advance in wireless innovation and a big win for wireless consumers.”

The FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology has now certified that the LTE-U devices from Ericsson and Nokia are in compliance with FCC rules, and the commission says that voluntary industry testing has demonstrated that both these devices and WiFi operations can co-exist in the 5GHz band.

“LTE-U and WiFi stakeholders worked together under the auspices of the Wi-Fi Alliance to develop co-existence guidelines and an evaluation test plan that was released last fall,” said Julius Knapp, Chief of the FCC Office of Engineering & Technology. “The LTE-U devices that were certified today have been tested to show they meet all of the FCC’s rules.”

However, this testing and certification is not the same as cellular certification. As Knapp explains: “The circumstances in this instance were unique. We understand that the LTE-U devices were evaluated successfully under the co-existence test plan. However, this is not an FCC requirement and – similar to conformity testing for private sector standards – the co-existence test results are not included in the FCC’s equipment certification records.”