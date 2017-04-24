Give me a child until he (or she) is 13 and I will show you the nerd

Microsoft is hatching a surprise for May 2 (allegedly)

Leaked documents suggest it is poised to take on Google's Chromebook

The idea that exposure to computer ‘x’ in the classroom will always play a big part in IT choices as pupils get older and able to buy their own, would not only win the endorsement of Aristotle, but is currently concentrating minds in the US educational computer market.

Google has recently been making the educational running with its Chromebooks but now it appears that Microsoft is preparing to take the covers off a Chromebook challenger.

What started as a rumour has hardened over the past few days after the leaking of a Microsoft internal document to the Windows Central site. That document - if genuine - outlines minimum specifications for what appears to be a Chromebook-alike, lightweight Windows machine aimed at taking on Google in US education - a market which has developed a distinctly Chrome OS hue the over the past couple of years.

Microsoft’s document appears to be describing a baseline system matching Chrome OS: an all-day (10 hour) battery life required (covers a full school day); speedy boot-up and sign-in times also. Minimum specifications include: a quad-core (Celeron or better) processor; 4GB of RAM (most Chromebooks still come with 2GB, but four is a more comfortable); 32GB of storage; and eMMC or solid state drive.

Windows Central thinks the Microsoft plan, whatever it is, is about to be unveiled on May 2nd and the product will likely be running something called Windows 10 S.