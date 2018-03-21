Digital pay TV and OTT TV both growing globally, but the US consumer has its scissors out

In most parts of the world both pay TV and OTT TV are growing with OTT growing fastest

In the US OTT is growing fast and trad pay TV is falling off a cliff

US CATV costs are a big factor

That and the fact that 55 per cent say they only take the pay TV because broadband is bundled with it

Don’t write off television in general and pay TV in particular just yet. On the global stage Digital Pay TV subscriptions - for cable, satellite and IPTV - are continuing to rise, reaching 1 billion last year, according to researchers, IHS Markit. However, at the same time new subscriptions to Netflix and other OTT services grew even faster. In fact according the researchers there were three new subscriptions to the likes of Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video for every new digital pay TV subscriber.

So TV overall is doing well, it’s just that OTT TV is doing even better. Once the figures are broken out, though, it’s apparent that some regions of the world are growing their pay TV bases strongly, others not so much. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for 83 per cent of pay TV net additions largely driven by IPTV growth in China. However, even there the ever-increasing penetration of smartphones and improvements in mobile network coverage and affordability still drove three times as many OTT subscriptions at the same time. Western Europe has taken to OTT even faster, with eight OTT subscriptions being added for every pay TV net addition, while in Central and Eastern Europe is growing its pay TV and OTT subscriptions at about the same rate.

IHS Markit says it expects to see OTT subscriptions continue to grow globally over the next five years, as Amazon and Netflix continue to invest in local and localized content, and as virtual pay TV operators start to appear and grow outside the US.