AT&T goes free and skinny: partly to impress its antitrust interrogators

Last week AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson decided that the best time and place to announce a new service that AT&T was poised to launch, was at a court hearing mulling the pros and cons of AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner. A canny move because Stephenson was able to highlight his new ‘free to subscribers’ $15 per month service called AT&T Watch, which served as an example of how consumer choice could be broadened by AT&T’s marriage with Time Warner.

The service is to be a so-called ‘skinny bundle’ of channels (as yet unspecified) but not including any sports channels.

AT&T Watch will only be available free to AT&T customers on unlimited tariffs, so it is essentially a bundled ‘bare bones’ TV service with unlimited data, enabling subscribers to consume OTT TV as an addition to the bundle without being clobbered by a data cap. Non AT&T customers will be able to purchase the bundle for $15 per month.

The move is an interesting as one as it’s one way of taking one more step towards the long run telco objective: to raise the perceived value of the whole service (bandwidth, video, and all) as a bundle, so that the network provider eventually becomes understood as a purveyor of screen-based ‘experiences’, not as a provider of bandwidth .

If you successfully sell the services in one chunk, the network and its performance just becomes a background ‘must have’, not a differentiator. Having said that, the underlying network will still have to be capable of supporting what we all expect will be increasingly sophisticated experiences involving augmented and virtual reality and interactivity.