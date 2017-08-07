Fullscreen User Comments
Exclusive! Lumina Networks lights the way for service providers to get SDN and automation solutions out of the lab and into real live networks

By Martyn Warwick
Andrew Coward, CEO, Lumina Networks

New Silicon Valley company, Lumina Networks, is dedicated to helping service providers get SDN and automation projects out of the lab and into live networks using Open Source products. In this exclusive interview CEO Andrew Coward tells TelecomTV that Lumina has resolved an hitherto intractable challenge for service providers - that of making both old and new technologies and network components work together. Lumina Networks has bought-out the SDN controller assets from Brocade, which, in its turn has been acquired by Broadcom. The new company uses Open Source and OpenDaylight modular platforms to customise and automate networks of any size or scale. It enables any and all legacy network equipment and provisioning and management tools to work with all new virtual components and delivers the solution in a simple package that guarantees incredibly quick and efficient results. Lumina's way of working with its service provider clientele is also different. Rather than taking the traditional long-haul route to network virtualisation and automation, which often takes two years or more, Lumina development staff work in short, sharp concentrated bursts with their SP partners and ensure that service providers are aware of, and learn throughout, every step of the entire transformation process. In this way SPs gain a deep understanding of exactly what the network is supposed to do, as does Lumina. As Andrew Coward says, "At Lumina, we deliver a project WITH the customer and not TO them." It's a strategy that he  hopes will be of immense benefit to both parties.

