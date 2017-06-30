Verizon conducts live over-the-air VoLTE call on its LTE Cat M1 network

Telco claims first live Cat M1 VoLTE call on a production network

Verizon was the first operator to deploy a nationwide Cat M1 network

Objective is to add voice capabilities to IoT devices

Rival AT&T also testing VoLTE over Cat M1

Verizon has announced the first live over-the-air LTE Cat M1 VoLTE call on its network, which it says lays the foundation for the next generation of IoT connectivity. By proving CAT M1 VoLTE technology works on a commercial-ready network, Verizon, along with its technology partners Ericsson and Qualcomm, says it has demonstrated that the reach of Cat M1 can extend across Verizon's U.S. LTE network, creating new growth opportunities for IoT companies and developers, whether they are focused on data-only or voice-enabled products.

“Extending VoLTE technology on Verizon's nationwide LTE Cat M1 network is the natural next step in the evolution of IoT,” said Rosemary McNally , VP for corporate technology at Verizon. "By proving that voice services can be delivered on a production LTE Cat M1 network, we're paving the way for new types of IoT applications and services."

For the trial Verizon used Ericsson's commercial network infrastructure deployed on the Verizon network and incorporated Qualcomm’s global multimode LTE modem, whose chip is enabled for Verizon's ThingSpace IoT development platform.

"We are very pleased to have successfully demonstrated live VoLTE calls over Verizon's commercial LTE Cat M1 network, together with Qualcomm Technologies,” said Eric Parsons , Head of Product Line 4G and RAN Mobile Broadband at Ericsson. “The IoT space offers new revenue-generating services for operators and adding voice capabilities to IoT devices takes use cases such as alarm panels and medical alert systems to the next level of functionality.”

Verizon says Cat M1 is designed for devices that require extended battery life, which enables a variety of applications from water meters to wearables to asset trackers and consumer electronics. It also allows signals to better penetrate walls and floors to reach devices located in remote locations.

"Our MDM9206 global multimode LTE IoT modem, designed to support LTE Cat M1 with VoLTE, Cat NB-1 (NB-IoT) and E-GPRS, brings many enhancements and optimisations to LTE that can help reduce IoT complexity,” said Joe Glynn , VP business development, Qualcomm Technologies, “and supports leading operators such as Verizon to quickly commercialise new types of applications and services that require voice."

Verizon claims a number of firsts with the 3GPP Cat M1 standard; the first service provider to launch a commercial Cat M1 network in 2016, the first operator to deploy Cat M1 nationwide in 2017, and now the first with VoLTE over Cat M1.