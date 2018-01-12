Energywise, Seoul is the world's smartest city

Most progressive metropolis in terms of energy consumption and delivery

And also in other areas, such as smart lighting and smart metering

Growing importance of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

Plan now for pressure later

A new paper just published by Juniper Research shows that the South Korean capital of Seoul tops the list of the world's smartest cities. San Francisco and New York are second and third respectively. Portland (Oregon) and Barcelona round out the Top Five.

Juniper's new research, "Smart Cities: Strategies & Forecasts in Energy, Transport & Lighting 2017-2022, analyses the commitment to and strategies adopted by global conurbations as they strive to transform themselves against a background of economic, social and technological changes caused by the globalisation and the integration. Unsurprisingly, that process is further advanced in some cities that in others.

It is generally agreed that key smart sectors include transport, energy, health care, water and waste but the 'smart' concept goes well beyond the use of ICT for better use of resources and reduced emissions and also includes more open, responsive and more interactive city administrations and safer and more secure public spaces.

Today, over half of the world’s population lives in cities, and, by 2050, it will be over 66 per cent. According to The Rise and Growth of Smart Cities in Europe", a research report from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), there are more than 200 smart city projects of varying degrees of complexity underway across Europe alone. Some 83 percent of them are focused on environment and energy conservation efforts while 52 percent are working on smart mobility solutions.

Meanwhile, the Juniper research shows that, over the next four year, those living in cities could benefit from reductions in energy bills to the tune of US$14 billion if programmes for the development of smart grids are prioritised and run to timetable. Figures show that, last year, the accelerated roll-out of smart meters combined with an increasing emphasis on IoT in energy-saving policies did result in a total saving of $3.4 billion. Many cities around the world have announced either their ambition or intent to become 'smart', and are either discussing or implementing policies - and now setting budgets - to achieve that ambition.

The Juniper report says that the deployment of smart grids is certain to quicken, not least because of the increasing cost of carbon capture methodologies and technologies. As these rise, the costs of renewable energy (such as solar and wind) are falling and are projected to reach the carbon crossover point of $60 per Megawatt hour (MWh) by 2022 at the latest.

That's the upside, and a very exciting one it is too, however there is a downside, but it is one that can be obviated by planning now for pressures later. As the IoT becomes more widespread capacity demand on national electricity will grow and could cause problems. However, that would pale into insignificance in comparison to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.

Let us not forget that Volvo has announced that it will cease production of cars with internal combustion engines next year and other vehicle manufacturers are bound to follow suit in due course. The Juniper paper points out that as the number of either hybrid or all-electric vehicles on the streets of the world's big cities increases, national electricity grid systems will simply collapse into major and long-lasting power outages under the demand for power to recharge them unless action is taken now.

Also important is the concept of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) whereby traffic congestion, and pollution, could be reduced by greatly reducing the amount of private transport on city streets. To bring about such a desirable state of affairs, smart traffic systems will need to be put in place and strictly enforced. That could cause trouble with individuals whom are wedded to their cars but so bad is the problem in places such as Bangkok, Beijing, Jakarta, Sao Paulo and many other cities right now that action must be taken immediately. For this reason the Juniper research predicts that cities in regions such as east Asia may well evolve into smart cities before their Western counterparts do.