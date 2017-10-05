The Linux Foundation’s EdgeX Foundry IoT framework announced

Nobody said IoT was going to be easy. Well they did actually, but we all knew that was being economical with the truth. And now, according to The Linux Foundation, “the complexity of the current IoT landscape and the wide variety of components available, are creating paralysis among businesses looking to deploy [Industrial] IoT solutions.”

It then cheerfully announces that it’s releasing more components of its own - not to add to the cacophony but to provide an interoperability framework so that solutions can be plugged and played with, the best can prove their worth and be widely adopted, and the also-rans can be edged out.

The Linux foundation has been offering software solutions to the IoT market for some years now, but in April this year an open source project was established under its auspices called ‘EdgeX Foundry’.

That has now announced that its first major code release will available this month. Dubbed ‘Barcelona’ (the next will be California, then Delhi and so on through the alphabet) it’s described as an “open interoperability framework hosted within a full hardware- and OS-agnostic reference software platform to enable an ecosystem of plug-and-play components that unifies the marketplace and accelerates the deployment of IoT solutions.”

"We believe that EdgeX will radically change how businesses develop and deploy IIoT solutions, and we are excited to see the community rally together to support it," said Philip DesAutels, senior director of IoT at The Linux Foundation.