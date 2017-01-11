Korea’s SK Telecom plans to splash $4.2 billion on IoT and Machine Learning

South Korea’s biggest mobile carrier pledges huge invstment over just three years

Aims to grow IoT and machine learning ecosystem

5G will be an important component

SK Telecom, South Korea's biggest mobile carrier, is to spend 5 trillion won (US$4.2 billion) over the next three years on artificial intelligence, or machine learning, and IoT. That, in any context, is a big number and yet another sign that SK and South Korea generally, are making big bets on IoT as the next wave in IT - one the country is determined to catch.

SK has said that part of the 5 trillion won investment will go to fund Korean startups to create the all-important ecosystem. Eventually it aims to generate nine trillion won in revenues and create 60,000 jobs via the initiative.

SK Telecom has already made IoT waves by moving quickly into IoT services, deploying a LoRa LPWAN network and testing the still nascent market by being about the first player to publish a telco-style tariff for the services on offer (see - Detailed tariffs revealed as SK Telecom unboxes its LoRa IoT network).

Now SK says it has joined forces with its affiliate companies - SK Broadband and SK Planet - to forge an ecosystem for AI, self-driving cars and the Internet of Things.

This year is already seeing increasing alignment of these, at first sight, disparate, technological trends as aspirant players formulate a clearer view of where the value is going to lie in what we currently call ‘IoT’.