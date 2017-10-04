Industrial Internet continues to attract innovation

HPE simplifies application deployment in manufacturing plants

GE looks to reduce power outages with large-scale IIoT implementation

Toyota and Hitachi build a high-efficiency production model using IoT

Europe launches Manufacturing Industry Digital Innovation Hub initiative

With the IoT Solutions World Congress in full swing this week, there has been an increase in announcements around the Industrial Internet of Things.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has launched a new platform that simplifies application deployment in manufacturing plants and unifies the operation of legacy and smart factory applications. The “Express App Platform – Manufacturing” is described as an on-premises solution that is integrated with cloud aggregator company Cloud28+ and allows manufacturers to accelerate digital factory transformation while avoiding disruption of their ongoing operation.

“Traditional manufacturing applications support a stable, yet rigid automation of production processes”, said Volkhard Bregulla, VP of Global Manufacturing Industries at HPE. “The Express App Platform – Manufacturing helps customers integrate smart-factory applications into their operations to create an adaptable factory without affecting the current foundation of their ongoing business.”

The platform is optimised to host applications that support a factory and its productions lines, including Manufacturing Operations Management applications such as Manufacturing Execution Systems or Advanced Planning and Scheduling, as well as IoT applications. HPE says that running those applications directly on the factory floor allows manufacturers to better integrate operations management with machine control systems to leverage IoT sensor-data intelligence for agile automation of production processes.

The platform can also be used in conjunction with HPE Edgeline IoT Systems, which provide real-time sensor data acquisition, analytics and control, operated close to the production lines to deliver faster insights and agility.