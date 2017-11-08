Free UK utility company smart meters are inherently insecure

Gas and electricity providers get the benefits

Users get the worry

Home security all too easily compromised

A problem for the entire ecosystem, not just device manufacturers

UK residents in various parts of the the country are currently being bombarded with marketing emails and snail mail shots from their gas and electricity utilities cajoling them into making 'survey' appointments to have a free smart meter installed. The things are not compulsory and there is no legal requirement to have one fitted but you wouldn't know that from reading the disingenuous bumph cascading into inboxes and onto doormats. Smart meters are of real and tangible benefit to the utility companies operating in Britain's deranged gas and electricity markets but those accruing to individual households are much less tangible. What's more, smart meters are inherently and dangerously insecure.

Last year a malware attack resulted in more than 100,000 connected devices being taken over by a botnet that initiated a denial of service attack that briefly took down important sites and services such as Amazon, Netflix, PayPal and Twitter. It was a sharp and salutary reminder to IoT device manufacturers and those industries (such as the aforementioned gas and electricity utilities) that their handy little gizmos can easily be perverted into compromising home security.

Gone are the days when the modem and/or home router was the only electronic entry point into the domestic environment. Today the attack base has broadened to take in computers, remote servers, cloud services providers and on through to appliances such as fridges, ovens, washing machines, TVs and smart meters. Most systems are still entirely unable to tell the difference between a legitimate user or a botnet bent on causing a DDOS attack or stealing private data. It is no exaggeration to say that unless security is mightily tightened as IoT goes mainstream the infrastructure of the entire Internet could be open to compromise and collapse.

All this is very well known and has been for a long time, but now, even as smart meters and IoT devices are increasingly being installed in UK homes, the manufacturers of smart home devices have been very slow to address the problems inherent to unsecured smart home equipment. It's not just smugness behind the manufacturer's laggardly approach to security (although that does play a part), it's more that the sector is moving so quickly that security measures fall well behind the arrival of new devices and simply do not keep pace with the latest developments.