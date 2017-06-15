Baffled and frustrated by technology? There's a video for that

Alex the Semcon puppet explains the Intenet of Things

Wooden lounge lizard sings it like it is

Funny take on a serious problem

Smart products built with no consideration for user benefits

The quid pro quo for the privilege and pleasure of being a comms journalist is the understanding and acceptance of the fact that for literally every day of your working life you will be bombarded by PR company press releases, phone calls and emails extolling the virtues of one technology over another and the superiority of one technology company over another. Frequently the innovation presented turns out to be a technological dead-end and the marketing focus then shifts to the next great breakthrough, and then to the next and so on ad infinitum.

The same old cycle of overconfident expectation followed by over-exuberant hype followed later by barely-acknowledged and underplayed acceptance that the hot-air has cooled as it has risen and the over-inflated balloon is drifting back down to earth where it will land with either a bang or a whimper (depending on the actual value of the product or service rather than what the publicists would like it to be), is repeated time after time after time.

It is reminiscent of John Bunyan's 1678 allegorical story of "The Pilgrims Progress" except that instead of the "Wicket Gate to Deliverance" and the "Slough of Despond" the technology industries have to make it from the "Peak of Inflated Expectations" through the "Trough of Disillusionment" and on, hopefully, to the "Plateau of Productivity" as defined in Garter's "Hype Cycle".

Negotiating a path through all the verbiage, over-statement and embellishment of the global comms sector is difficult and mind-bending enough for a seasoned journalist but for those outside the industry the welter of claims and counter-claims, initials, abbreviations and techno-talk gobbledygook simply baffle people and leave them wondering what the hell is going on and what it all means.

Indeed, new research from Inizio/Semcon shows that 60 per cent of citizenry who do not work in the high tech industries are overwhelmed and frustrated by new technology. They feel that ever-more advanced technologies that they don't understand are taking over their lives and determining their behaviours whether they like it or not and IoT is currently THE area that most concerns them.