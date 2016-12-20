Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

IoT buyers enter the market as interest from the enterprise sector soars

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
IoT Solutions WC 2016-12-20T10:48:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/igB3Cfiy6hQ?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Fred Yentz, CEO, Telit IoT Platforms

The Industrial IoT offers a quick-win business case for IoT service developers, with its focus on high-vale assets, or assets associated with high-value products, which makes the impact of IoT greater and of more immediate benefit. Enterprise buyers are now actively seeking solutions, looking beyond technical expertise and towards implementation know-how. Decisions to implement IoT solutions are coming from the top end of enterprises, rather than IT departments, and are being brokered through established software and data services partners.

Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK