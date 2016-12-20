IoT buyers enter the market as interest from the enterprise sector soars
Fred Yentz, CEO, Telit IoT Platforms
The Industrial IoT offers a quick-win business case for IoT service developers, with its focus on high-vale assets, or assets associated with high-value products, which makes the impact of IoT greater and of more immediate benefit. Enterprise buyers are now actively seeking solutions, looking beyond technical expertise and towards implementation know-how. Decisions to implement IoT solutions are coming from the top end of enterprises, rather than IT departments, and are being brokered through established software and data services partners.
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
