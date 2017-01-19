How Accenture supports telcos with targeted Industrial IoT solutions
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gQtdvLjZVdg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ben Salama, Managing Director, Accenture Mobility (part of Accenture Digital)
Whilst much of the early excitement around IoT came from the consumer sector, with smart watches, home devices and fitness trackers, the real value for telcos lies with the Industrial IoT (IIoT), with targeted solutions for specific vertical markets. Accenture offers support and expertise to telcos as they seek new IIoT opportunities, such as in the retail, insurance and healthcare sectors.
Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain
