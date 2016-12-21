Fullscreen User Comments
An open source IoT platform for Smart Cities and Industry 4.0

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
IoT Solutions WC 2016-12-21 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fUiPeDAVl1M?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Ulrich Ahle, Chief Executive Officer, FIWARE Foundation

FIWARE was first conceived five years ago as a €300m private-public partnership set-up by the European Union. "FI" stands for "Future Internet", and FIWARE is an open source, royalty-free, IoT platform, open to all. The FIWARE Foundation was formed in September 2016 (and includes Telefonica and Orange as two of its four founding commercial members), to remove the dependency on public funding. The Foundation will further develop the developer community and enhance its role within vertical markets. It's first focus was on smart cities, but the Foundation will be extending digital farming and smart manufacturing. With numerous vendors creating their own IoT platforms – there are already hundreds of different ones available – FIWARE aim is to help users avoid vendor lock-in with a genuinely open platform.

Filmed at: IoT Solutions World Congress, Barcelona, Spain

