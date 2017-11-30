Fullscreen User Comments
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LInkedIn Share on GooglePlus

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Loading…

Indexing the vast IoT ecosystem

By Ian Scales @Ian_TTV
IoT Build EMEA Conference 2017-11-30T12:52:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pjBdH6fD8pw?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

David Doyle, Managing Director, Forestreet

How do innovators pick their way through the large and growing range of component, product and service providers in the IoT landscape to find partners? Ian Scales talks with David Doyle, CEO of a company setting out to index the circa 3000 IoT providers currently out there in a bid to tackle the current complexity.

Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK

Share

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn Google+

Join The Discussion

x By using this website you are consenting to the use of cookies. More information is available in our cookie policy. OK