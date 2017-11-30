Indexing the vast IoT ecosystem
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/pjBdH6fD8pw?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
David Doyle, Managing Director, Forestreet
How do innovators pick their way through the large and growing range of component, product and service providers in the IoT landscape to find partners? Ian Scales talks with David Doyle, CEO of a company setting out to index the circa 3000 IoT providers currently out there in a bid to tackle the current complexity.
Filmed at: IoT Build 2017, London UK
