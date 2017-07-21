Inside the Labs: BT Innovation 2017

UK telco BT hosted a showcase of its cutting edge research and technology projects at its Labs in Adastral Park, Suffolk. The "Innovation 2017" event covered developments from 5G and network slicing through to optical fibre and cyber security, and featured BT's mobile operator EE.

Amongst the innovations on display was the first live demonstration of "hyper fast" broadband, running at 100Gbit/s across a single fibre. EE was also showing its HeliKite emergency cell site, which features a balloon-mounted small cell with a pre-5G backhaul link.

Featuring:

Prof Tim Whitley, MD Research & Innovation and Adastral Park Group, BT

Howard Watson, CEO Technology Services & Operations, BT

Ayan Ghosh, Collaborative Research Principal, BT

Filmed at: BT Adastral Park, Ipswich, UK, 12 June 2017