Super Panel: Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Edge of Reason for Service Providers? Full length

<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qJuo-8myfBY?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Super Panel
Mobile Edge computing clearly benefits enterprise and consumers by pushing the processing power out to the edge of the core network and enabling faster delivery of low latency services.
It is also clear that there are benefits to Service Providers in terms of reducing congestion on the edge of the network
- But what are the use cases that will warrant the Communications Service Providers investment in what is deemed to be one of the key building blocks of 5G?
- What does the MEC value chain look like and where does the operator fit in?
- Is it feasible that CSPs could be cut out of the value chain by vendors and private cloud service providers?
- How does MEC complement CSP transformation and fit in with NFV and what role will it play in the facilitation of new IoT and 5G services?
- Our panel will discuss these issues and aim to shed some light on where the true benefit of MEC lies for the Communications Service Provider of tomorrow.
Featuring:
Alex Reznik
ETSI MEC Chair, Enterprise Account Architect
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Keate Despain
Director, Business Acceleration Network Platforms Group
Intel Corporation
Christos Kolias
Principal Research Scientist
Orange
Axel Clauberg
VP, Aggregation, Transport, IP, (CTO-ATI), Architecture
Deutsche Telekom AG
Sanjay Aiyagari
Senior Solutions Architect
Telecommunications & NFV
Red Hat
Interviewer/Moderator:
Martyn Warwick, Editor in Chief, TelecomTV
Filmed at: MWC Americas, San Francisco, California, United States
