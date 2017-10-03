Fullscreen User Comments
Super Panel Videos

  • What's been happening to NFV?

    Charting the journey from COTS to open source and cloud native

    How telecoms service providers set out on a journey to specify the next set of network technologies but ended up completely re-thinking the way networks should be built and developed.

  • CSP Evolution to 5G and Beyond

    ‘5G’ seemed to be everywhere at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. It was printed on the new products, prominent on the signage and was a major topic in the conference. Everyone was talking ‘5G’ but had you listened carefully you might have heard them asking: what is it exactly and what made it different from Gs 1, 2, 3 and 4?

  • On course for a telecoms singularity

    The ‘Technological Singularity’ is the idea that when we distill ‘artificial superintelligence’ our technologies will be released for endless growth and improvement. Once our programs are coding ever more intelligent programs to improve upon and replace themselves, we humans can (and indeed must) stand back and enjoy the fruits of an artificial intelligence explosion as the improvement cycles speed up.

  • CSP Evolution

    An online magazine tracking the transformation of the 21st century digital communications service provider


Super Panel: Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC): Edge of Reason for Service Providers? Full length

By Martyn Warwick
2017-10-03T09:36:00 
Super Panel

Mobile Edge computing clearly benefits enterprise and consumers by pushing the processing power out to the edge of the core network and enabling faster delivery of low latency services.

It is also clear that there are benefits to Service Providers in terms of reducing congestion on the edge of the network

  • But what are the use cases that will warrant the Communications Service Providers investment in what is deemed to be one of the key building blocks of 5G?
  • What does the MEC value chain look like and where does the operator fit in?
  • Is it feasible that CSPs could be cut out of the value chain by vendors and private cloud service providers?
  • How does MEC complement CSP transformation and fit in with NFV and what role will it play in the facilitation of new IoT and 5G services?
  • Our panel will discuss these issues and aim to shed some light on where the true benefit of MEC lies for the Communications Service Provider of tomorrow.

Featuring:

Alex Reznik
ETSI MEC Chair, Enterprise Account Architect
Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Keate Despain
Director, Business Acceleration Network Platforms Group
Intel Corporation

Christos Kolias
Principal Research Scientist
Orange

Axel Clauberg
VP, Aggregation, Transport, IP, (CTO-ATI), Architecture
Deutsche Telekom AG

Sanjay Aiyagari
Senior Solutions Architect
Telecommunications & NFV
Red Hat

Interviewer/Moderator: 

Martyn Warwick, Editor in Chief, TelecomTV

Filmed at: MWC Americas, San Francisco, California, United States

