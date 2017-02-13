Fullscreen User Comments
Why should telcos invest in “5G ready” products ahead of standardisation?

By Guy Daniels @guydaniels
HPE Discover 2017-02-13T15:06:00 Join the discussion 
<iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ehI-oCwdkNg?modestbranding=1&rel=0" width="970" height="546" frameborder="0" scrolling="auto" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Bala Thekkedath Director of Portfolio Marketing, Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Many vendors are going to have “5G-ready” equipment available ahead of the final standards completion for 5G, which is expected sometime in 2020. But why should a telco buy into pre-5G equipment now, rather than wait for fully standards-compliant products? Can a telco affords to wait until 2020, or will their competitors seize a commercial advantage by moving early?

Filmed at: HPE Discover London, 30 November 2016

