Why should telcos invest in “5G ready” products ahead of standardisation?
Bala Thekkedath Director of Portfolio Marketing, Telecommunications, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Many vendors are going to have “5G-ready” equipment available ahead of the final standards completion for 5G, which is expected sometime in 2020. But why should a telco buy into pre-5G equipment now, rather than wait for fully standards-compliant products? Can a telco affords to wait until 2020, or will their competitors seize a commercial advantage by moving early?
Filmed at: HPE Discover London, 30 November 2016
