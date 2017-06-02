The new Hippocratic Oath? "Do no arm"

Ericsson Consumerlab over-eggs the pudding

Ericsson Consumerlab, the polling and consumer research arm of Ericsson of Sweden has just published a new market research report called "From Healthcare to Homecare. The critical role of 5G in healthcare transformation." It's a glossy document containing some interesting statistics and with some pertinent points to make. However, at the UK launch of the report yesterday, at Kings College, London, which was attended by TelecomTV, had more in common with a rivivalist meeting than a considered presentation of empirical research evidence.

Journalists present were surprised and rather taken aback by the over-exuberant hard-sell approach and it made them even more sceptical than usual. As a result, difficult questions were asked and, eventually, the answers did trim away some of the heavy rolls of PR fat from the underlying meat of the story but Ericsson's presenters could do little more than smile weakly and perforce agree with some trenchant points made by one of their own guest of honour speakers, Prokar Dasgupta, Professor of Robotic Surgery and Urological Innovation at Kings-College and Honourary Consultant Urological Surgeon at the prestigious Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. Professor Dasgupta knows that of which he speaks and he didn't to sit back and listen uncritically to what the Ericsson representatives were saying.

The report is based on answers provided to an online survey of "advanced" (whatever that may mean) smartphone and mobile broadband users in Germany, Japan, South Korea , the UK and the US together with 900 "decision makers" (who these people are we were not told) working in the healthcare, insurance, medical technology, telcos, apps developers and aggregators and governmental regulatory organisations in the aforementioned countries.

The gist of the report and the research is that next generation networks in general, and 5G in particular, will be essential in the transformation of healthcare. Apparently it will provide "transmission efficiency in an ecosystem of feedback and alerts, mobility and low latency." Simultaneously, "the networks will become a vehicle for a range of applications, including remote monitoring through medical-grade wearables, virtual doctor interaction and remotely operated robotic surgery" - and all by 2023! Given that 5G does not yet exist outside a laboratory that's quite a claim - and a rod for Ericsson to beat its own back with a bit further on down the road.

The report also finds, unsurprisingly, that the trend towards decentralisation of healthcare moving from big metropolitan hospitals back towards small local hospitals is continuing and that there is strong evidence of a growing movement favouring home medical and treatment services. Simultaneously, patient data is being centralised and hospitals are, increasingly becoming data centres.

Incidentally, in Britain we used to have decentralised health care that included a country-wide network of small local hospitals and a force of nurses and midwives who performed home visits. It was called the 'Cottage Hospital' system and was largely dismantled as part of yet another of the dogma-driven and endless reorganisation of the UK's National Health Service, an institution truly beloved of the British people if not by some of their political representatives. Now, it seems, Cottage Hospitals might return in some form or other - and not before time.

One result of decentralisation is an increasing dependence on wearables and remote diagnostics and treatments. This, the report says, gilding the lily to the extent of rendering it the glaringly yellow shade of the in-your-face bling favoured by medallion men the world over, "will make 5G essential to provide reliable and secure services." Well, yes. it might but it is not the sole answer and will not be the only technology available.

It was a very one-sided approach by Ericsson as, during the course of the presentation and subsequent discussion, the company's representatives made little more than passing reference to the plethora of other solutions (wi-fi, SDN, NFV, fibre etc) that are either available now or close to being so - except when they were forced into it by questions from journalists and interventions by Professor Dasgupta.