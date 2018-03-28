Zuckerberg kow-tows to US Congress but snubs UK government

Facebook CEO will testify on Capitol Hill...

Mark Zuckerberg's name is mud in Whitehall after refusing to attend in person to give evidence before a UK parliamentary committee investigating data breaches, invasions of privacy, Facebook's links with Cambridge Analytica and the promulgation of fake news.

It is the third time that the hoodie-in-chief has declined to testify to the British Parliament. It's different of the other side of the Atlantic though and he will deign to testify before the House of Representatives Commerce and Energy Committee. The boy knows where the power lies and on which side his bread is buttered. That's why he'll tug his forelock on Capitol Hill but feels free to flip the bird to Whitehall with impunity.

The chairman of the UK Parliamentary Committee, Damian Collins, says it is now a matter of urgency that Zuckerberg gives evidence in person after oral testimony from the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower, Christopher Wylie, lifted the stone to shine light on the slimy creatures wriggling beneath it.

Mr. Collins said, "Given the extraordinary evidence we have heard so far, it is absolutely astonishing that Mark Zuckerberg is not prepared to submit himself for questioning in front of a parliamentary hearing given these are questions of fundamental importance and concern to his users as well as to this enquiry. I urge him to think again if he if he has any care of concern for people that use his company's services." People will come to their own conclusions when a so far unnamed Facebook minion turns up to take the flak for the boss.

This is from Facebook's Head of Public Policy, Rebecca Stimson. "Facebook fully recognises the levels of public and parliamentary interest in these issues and supports the belief that they must be addressed at the most senior levels of the company by those in an authoritative position to answer your questions." Wonder who'll be sent? Perhaps it'll be a janitor, or perhaps even a janitor's supervisor if the company decides to take things really seriously.

Giving testimony to the House of Commons committee yesterday, Christopher Wylie said that Facebook must have been well aware very much earlier than the company claims to have been of the mass data-harvesting routinely being undertaken by Cambridge Analytica's partner, GSR.

Whistleblower Wylie said, "I remember it was in July 2014 [when GSR's founder Aleksandr Kogan] was delayed for a couple of days because Facebook had throttled the app so that it couldn't pull as much data, or there was some problem with pulling the data at the same speed as before. He [Kogan] told me he had had a conversation with some engineers at Facebook, so Facebook would have known from that moment." In the event Facebook took no action on the data-harvesting until 2015.