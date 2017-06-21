Cisco launches an ‘intent-based’ networking approach using machine learning

Biggest thing since sliced networks

Cisco claims adherence to 'intent model' with new approach

Critic implies move more closely resembles the Cisco 'hype model'

Cisco has unveiled what it’s calling “intent-based networking solutions” which, it claims, are the culmination of its vision to create “an intuitive system that anticipates actions, stops security threats in their tracks, and continues to evolve and learn. It will help businesses to unlock new opportunities and solve previously unsolvable challenges in an era of increasing connectivity and distributed technology.”

Cisco’s pitch is that companies are currently managing their networks through traditional IT processes that are not now sustainable as the network grows and gets more complex - there are just too many buttons to push and adjustments to be made, so the whole construction is becoming unmanageable, it claims.

So in response Cisco's says it’s harnessed the concept of ‘intent networking’ to create an “intuitive system that uses AI and machine learning to constantly learn, adapt, automate and protect, to optimize network operations and defend against today's evolving threat landscape.”

The broad idea of an ‘intent model’ is easy enough to understand and one of its most robust originators and promoters has been Tom Nolle of CIMI Research who, as I thought he might, has popped up today with a timely blog post on the Cisco launch.

Tom has long maintained that the problem with SDN/NFV (and the reason that it hasn’t taken hold as quickly as it might) is because it isn’t defined by any goals set for it. Rather, it has become a big pile of technical capability labelled vaguely as ‘agility’, ‘OpEx savings’, ‘ecosystem’, ‘technical community’ and so on. All very clever and worthwhile, but in and of itself not a proposition that works particularly well when placed before a Chief Financial Officer. “Yes, but what revenues will it drive for us to justify the cost and risk?” he might ask.

An intent model (and an Intent-driven network) turns things around and posits abstract network objectives (the intent) and then has the network figure out how it’s going to deliver these using AI and machine learning to constantly refine its approaches. This technique also works well to tackle network security, which is what Cisco’s announcement (see below) is mostly about.

Here is Tom’s definition of intent networking from today’s blog. He maintains it’s very much a way of creating deterministic network services when and where they’re needed.

“Best effort (network performance) is increasingly not good enough in a competitive market, but nobody wants to go back to full determinism (where the network delivers exactly the right data at the right speed and latency) to achieve something better—the cost would be excessive. The alternative is to somehow couple service requirements into packet networks in a way that doesn’t break the bank. In an intent model, elements of infrastructure are abstracted into a black box that asserts interfaces and an SLA but hides the details. Intent modeling is therefore a way of looking at how to express ‘how deterministic’ a network has to be. It also leaves it to the vendor (and presumably the network-builder) to decide how to fulfill the intent.” he says.

“Intent modeling is an incredibly important tool in realizing the benefits of virtualization and infrastructure transformation, because it lets operators create abstract building-blocks (intent-based black boxes) that combine to build networks, and that then evolve internally from legacy to modern technology. A good evolutionary intent model has to be anchored in the present, and support the future.”

So what does Tom think about Cisco’s adoption of ‘intent’?

“Cisco’s approach to transformation has always been what cynics would call “cosmetic”, he says. “There really isn’t much new in the Cisco intent approach. Cisco has always been an advocate of “policy-based” networking, meaning a form of determinism where the goals (the “intent”) is translated into a hierarchy of policies that then guide how traffic is handled down below. his is still their approach, and so you have to wonder why they’d do a major announcement that included the financial industry to do little more than put another face on a concept they’ve had around for almost a decade.” Harsh but fair.