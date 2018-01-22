UK households love new gadgets but they’re not rushing to ditch the old ones

45% of households think the internet is very important in terms of working or running a business from home, up from 41% in 2016, so it’s not just viewed as an entertainment portal. Nearly half of all the households surveyed are now familiar with the smart home concept as its products become mainstream.

Part of this upside appears to be that households may now be less inclined to see technology as exciting for its own sake. Instead they’re taking a more nuanced view of digital ‘gadgets’ with only 29% agreeing that they were keen on getting them before everyone else, down from 34% last time. In line with this, they now tend to think of broadband as a utility like gas or electricity - this may be an inevitable outcome of being encouraged to swap providers on a regular basis. Householders know from personal experience that one broadband service is pretty much like any other. The important thing is that it work reliably.