Perfect storm to hit telcos next year

Finances strained by increased capex demands, competition and falling ARPU

Total telecoms revenue in 60 biggest markets to fall by 2% to $1.2 trillion

Mobile ARPU will fall by 2.3% and fixed line by 11.5%

Time for a rethink of strategy and investment priorities?

We are now into the second full week of December and that means it's the time of year when various organisations and enterprises pepper telecoms journalists with prognostications, divinations and auguries about what will happen in the global telecoms industry over the course of next year.

Depending on where and from whom they come the forecasts that waft on zephyrs of unseasonably balmy (or, in some cases, barmy) air on to the editorial desk range from the thoughtful, insightful and scientific, on through such ludicrous levels of corporate bombast and delusion as to be worthless and then forwards to the outer limits of bizarre but entertaining wackiness.

It is traditional for TelecomTV to report on at least a couple of such missives and we'll start this time around with something from the top of the pile; something eminently sensible and considered from the London-headquartered Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a venerable and trusted British business which is part of the Economist Group. The EIU provides forecasting and advisory services through research and analysis, such as monthly country reports, five-year country economic forecasts, country risk service reports, and industry reports.

In its latest special report, "Telecoms in 2018", (ominously subtitled "Telecoms : Throttled?") the EIU stresses that next year the finances of the global telecoms sector will come under sustained strain as the industry faces a perfect storm of differential pressures. In 2018 the push for 4G and 5G connectivity will continue unabated even as demand for mobile bandwidth reaches new levels of insatiability. This will require telcos and service providers to undertake massive (and massively expensive) programmes of capital expenditure at a time when intense competition and its attendant price wars will further diminish operator's revenue streams.

To stay in the game and eventually to reap the promised and perceived rewards of the worldwide wave of network transformation and the commercial deployment of 5G (by 2020 or some time shortly thereafter), operators will, perforce, have to continues to expand their footprints and place even more emphasis on providing amplified mobile broadband coverage whilst introducing 4G to as many parts of the world's developing countries as they possibly can.

This will be great for subscribers but operators will have to find fresh sources of revenues from innovative and compelling new services and apps or live with the fact that average revenue per user (ARPU) will continue to decline as operators are forced to offer discounted data-rich packages and bundled services - and that way, sooner or later, lies disaster.

The Economist Intelligence Unit report says, "In 2018 we expect ARPU across our 60 markets to fall by 2.3 per cent for mobile operators, and by 11.5 per cent for fixed line. ARPU can recover in time, at least in the mobile sector, but part of the problem for operators is the blurring of the boundaries between telecoms companies and IT. The days when operators could rely on revenue from a reliable voice and SMS service are long gone. Competition from over-the-top (OTT) providers such as WhatsApp, Skype and Netflix has backed the telecoms sector into a corner. Now it faces a new challenge from app developers, whose business interests are expanding rapidly."