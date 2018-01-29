UK achieves 95 per cent "superfast" broadband coverage

Government says it has delivered on its election pledge for broadband

24Mbit/s broadband now available to 19 out of 20 UK homes and businesses

Openreach says it covered 27m properties between 2009 and December 2017

Openreach CEO reaffirms his commitment to a fully-fibre future

The UK Government has today reported that it has delivered on its commitment to extend superfast broadband to 95 per cent of the UK by the end of 2017. Citing figures published by Think Broadband, it says that more than 19 out of 20 UK homes and businesses now have the opportunity to upgrade their internet connections to speeds of 24Mbit/s or faster (yes, in the UK, that’s “superfast”), which is more than double what Ofcom advise is required by a typical family home.

“Over the last five years, the Government’s rollout of superfast broadband has made superfast speeds a reality for more than 4.5 million homes and businesses who would otherwise have missed out,” said Secretary of State, Matt Hancock. “We’ve delivered on our commitment to reach 95 per cent of homes and businesses in the UK, but there’s still more to do in our work building a Britain that’s fit for the future. We’re reaching thousands more premises every single week, and the next commitment is to making affordable, reliable, high speed broadband a legal right to everyone by 2020.”

The £1.7 billion Government rollout of superfast broadband to areas deemed “not commercially viable” by industry (and delivered in the main by BT’s Openreach unit) has so far reached more than 4.5 million UK premises, says the government, the majority of which are in rural areas. It also says this (partial) closing of the digital divide has also delivered a boost to local economies, creating around 50,000 new local jobs and generating an additional £8.9 billion in turnover in the areas covered by the scheme.

The government notes that over 2.25 million homes and businesses have taken up superfast broadband in areas covered by BDUK projects. To date, BT has set aside £477 million to extend coverage over the full lifetime of these contracts. It adds that there will be up to £687 million available for local authorities to re-invest and take superfast speeds to those homes and businesses not already covered by existing plans.